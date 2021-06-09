Feds claim cops cleared protesters outside White House for fence installation, not Trump Bible photo-op
- The Interior Department's watchdog on Tuesday claimed in a new report that police violently cleared protestors outside the White House last June in order to "allow a contractor" to install new fencing.
- After the protestors were cleared, then-President Donald Trump staged a widely criticized photo op while wielding a Bible.
- "The evidence we reviewed showed that the [U.S. Park Police] cleared the park to allow a contractor to safely install antiscale fencing in response to destruction of Federal property and injury to officers that occurred on May 30 and May 31," wrote Mark Lee Greenblatt, the Interior Department's inspector general.
But the watchdog's report also faulted the U.S. Park Police for failing to give dispersal warnings to protestors that were loud enough for all of them to hear before the clearing of Lafayette Park began on June 1, 2020.
But the watchdog's report also faulted the U.S. Park Police for failing to give dispersal warnings to protestors that were loud enough for all of them to hear before the clearing of Lafayette Park began on June 1, 2020.
And the report specifically did not address claims of excessive force used against individual protestors and reporters by police, saying "those are the subject of separate inquiries as well as ongoing lawsuits."
"Moreover, the evidence established that relevant USPP officials had made those decisions and had begun implementing the operational plan several hours before they knew of a potential Presidential visit to the park, which occurred later that day," Greenblatt wrote.
"As such, we determined that the evidence did not support a finding that the USPP cleared the park on June 1, 2020, so that then President Trump could enter the park."
