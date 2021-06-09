Feds claim cops cleared protesters outside White House for fence installation, not Trump Bible photo-op

President Donald Trump holds up a Bible in front of St John's Episcopal Church after walking across Lafayette Park from the White House in Washington, DC on June 1, 2020.

The Interior Department's watchdog on Tuesday claimed in a new report that police violently cleared protestors from a park outside the White House last June in order to "allow a contractor" to install new security fencing, and not to enable then-President Donald Trump to stage a widely criticized photo op while wielding a Bible.

But the watchdog's report also faulted the U.S. Park Police for failing to give dispersal warnings to protestors that were loud enough for all of them to hear before the clearing of Lafayette Park began on June 1, 2020.

And the report specifically did not address claims of excessive force used against individual protestors and reporters by police, saying "those are the subject of separate inquiries as well as ongoing lawsuits."

"The evidence we reviewed showed that the [U.S. Park Police] cleared the park to allow a contractor to safely install antiscale fencing in response to destruction of Federal property and injury to officers that occurred on May 30 and May 31," wrote Mark Lee Greenblatt, the Interior Department's inspector general.