New ETF disclosure highlights one more risk investors need to watch for: unidentified aerial phenomena

There's a new potential risk investors need to watch out for, and it's out of this world.

Exchange-traded fund provider ProcureAM this week submitted a regulatory filing with the SEC citing a new unprecedented risk: unidentified aerial phenomena.

ProcureAM — which provides a space-themed ETF that trades under the ticker symbol UFO — added UAPs, defined as a "flying object that looks or moves unlike any known aircraft used by the U.S. or any foreign country" to the risks in its fund's prospectus, "effective immediately."

The addition comes as U.S. military has acknowledged unexplained events and confirmed the authenticity of certain images and videos that show unusual activity. A forthcoming military intelligence report addressing the phenomenon is expected this month.

"This is undoctored footage ... and we don't know what to make of it," ProcureAM CEO Andrew Chanin said. "To me, that just screams risk, risk, risk.

"And in our world, risk disclosure is very important."