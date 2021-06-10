Many wealthy Americans escape big income tax bills. Here's how they do it

Yes, the super-rich are different than the rest of us. A lot of them pay very little in income taxes.

Some of the world's wealthiest executives, including Warren Buffett, Jeff Bezos, Michael Bloomberg and Elon Musk, pay little to no taxes compared to their wealth, a ProPublica report revealed on Tuesday.

"The tax law is not designed for the wage worker," said Eric Pierre, an Austin, Texas-based certified public accountant and owner at Pierre Accounting.

Most Americans earn income through their labor, such as wages, salaries or other employer-provided benefits.

However, the top 1% often receive income from interest, dividends, capital gains or rent, from their investments, known as capital income.

Typically, the more someone earns, the greater percentage of capital income and less labor compensation they receive every year, the Tax Policy Center has found.

While most people contribute taxes through their paycheck, the top 1% may not see income on their tax returns. Here's why: There are several ways to delay or avoid taxes on investments.

For example, if someone has $1 million in stock that grows to $2 million, they won't owe taxes on the profit until they sell.

Moreover, they may lessen the tax bite by timing the sale or offsetting profits with other losses.

Another strategy may be using appreciated property as collateral to buy new investments.