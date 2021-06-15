Does Biden tax plan affect those with income below $400,000? It depends on your frame of reference

President Joe Biden has consistently pledged not to raise taxes on households making less than $400,000 a year.

Whether his tax proposal keeps or breaks that promise depends on one's frame of reference.

Primarily, it's a question of how an observer considers a taxpayer earning less than $400,000 who has a one-time income windfall, according to tax experts.

That might be from the sale of a home, business, stock or other asset — whether during life or at death — that has appreciated significantly in value.

Let's consider a hypothetical family that consistently earns $200,000 a year over two decades:

Taxes likely wouldn't rise for this household over that time, all else being equal, if Biden's plan were enacted, experts said. However, the following year, the same family sells a highly appreciated business for $2 million. This would likely trigger a higher tax rate on capital gains that year, per Biden's proposal.

More from Personal Finance:

Tax refunds and stimulus checks delayed by identity fraud crossfire

Americans' inflation fears reach a fever pitch as consumer prices rise

Non-tax filer families can now sign up for the new monthly child tax credit

This scenario raises a fundamental question: Should the public consider such a taxpayer to fall in the category of people making less or more than $400,000?

Per a strict reading of Biden's pledge, higher taxes for this hypothetical family (during the year of the business sale) wouldn't break the president's promise, according to tax experts. The family's total income for the year would be $2.2 million — much higher than the $400,000 mark.

This is the lens through which the White House views Biden's tax plan.

"Consistent with the president's campaign proposal, individuals and families earning less than $400,000 will not see an increase in their taxes," according to a White House official.

However, some observers might view higher taxes for this hypothetical family as breaking the "spirit" of the pledge, said Jeffrey Levine, chief planning officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners in Garden City, New York.