European markets head for higher open as markets await Fed outcome

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open slightly higher, as markets await the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting on Wednesday.

London's FTSE is seen opening 13 points higher at 7,183, Germany's DAX up 13 points at 15,745, France's CAC 40 up 6 points at 6,648 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 48 points at 25,756, according to IG.

Global market attention will be on the outcome of the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting due on Wednesday.

U.S. stock index futures were little changed during overnight trading on Tuesday. U.S. stocks pulled back from record levels during Tuesday's trading session, with the S&P 500 closing 0.2% lower after hitting an all-time high earlier in the day.