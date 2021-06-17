Genetic testing company 23andMe rises in first trade after Richard Branson SPAC merger

Anne Wojcicki, 23andMe co-founder & CEO (right) celebrates with 23andMe employees after remotely ringing the NASDAQ opening bell at the headquarters of DNA tech company 23andMe in Sunnyvale, California, U.S., June 17, 2021.

The newest trade in the stock market is "ME."

Personalized medicine and at-home genetic testing kit company 23andMe went public on Thursday through a merger with a Richard Branson SPAC, VG Acquisition Corp. in a deal that raised near-$600 million and valued the personalized medicine company at $3.5 billion.

23andMe shares traded higher on the Nasdaq by as much as 10% in its first day as a public company.

23andMe, founded by Anne Wojcicki — former spouse of Google founder Sergey Brin, which was an early investor in the company — was created 15 years ago and is among the firms (another is Ancestry), which pioneered the idea that genetic testing is not just a medical field, but a big consumer business. Its at-home testing kits, which allowed people to learn about their genetic profiles and ancestry by sending a bit of saliva through the mail, ushered in a new era of personalized medicine, though not without controversy.

The company, a four-time CNBC Disruptor 50 company, has not had a straight or sure path to success as a public company.

It faced FDA scrutiny earlier in its history; continues to face questions about consumer privacy as it gathers genetic information on millions of individuals; ran into financial challenges in recent years as the market for personalized genetic tests seemed to get saturated; skepticism about the basis for its gene-based risk analysis remain contentious; and as it dives deeper into drug development, a gap in its current customer base and underlying genetic data between a majority European genetic profile and underrepresentation of many minority and ethnic groups.

"It will take time ... really making sure we are getting all communities to participate in research," Wojcicki said in an interview with CNBC's "TechCheck" on Thursday morning. "You can't make discoveries in a population if you don't have those people participating. We need the right customers and to represent the product back to them in the right way."