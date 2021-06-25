Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey agree to talk about bitcoin at an event in July

Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk unveils a new all-wheel-drive version of the Model S car in Hawthorne, California October 9, 2014.

Tech billionaires Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey have agreed to discuss bitcoin with each other at an event in July.

In a bizarre Twitter thread, Musk responded to a tweet from Dorsey promoting an event called "The B Word," which aims to encourage companies and institutional investors to adopt bitcoin.

"Bicurious?" the Tesla CEO said, seemingly referring to the "B" word in question.

In response, Twitter's Dorsey said: "Bizarre! Let's you and I have a conversation at the event. You can share all your curiosities..."

Musk agreed. "For the Bitcurious? Very well then, let's do it," he said, to which Dorsey later replied: "Done! Will set up."

The event will take place on July 21, according to its website, "offering a live experience and a library of content to the investor community, enabling a more informed discussion about the role Bitcoin can serve for institutions across the globe."

Comments from Musk have taken bitcoin investors on a wild ride lately. The eccentric Tesla boss initially supported bitcoin, briefly adding the hashtag #bitcoin to his Twitter bio in January.