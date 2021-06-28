Students, parents leave billions of dollars on the table by failing to file a FAFSA

The Covid-19 pandemic and economic shock that followed has made it more difficult for many parents and students to afford college.

Yet even fewer families applied for financial aid this year.

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, serves as the gateway to all federal aid money, including loans, work-study and grants, which are the most desirable kind of assistance.

If you still need financial aid for the 2020-21 academic year, June 30 is the last day families can file the FAFSA.

In other words, you can still complete a FAFSA now and get a Pell grant for the past academic year. (Students worried about the upcoming 2021-22 term have until June 30, 2022 to apply, although it's better to get your aid application in as soon as possible.)

As of June, the number of applications was down 5% from last year, with just over half of all high school seniors applying, according to the National College Attainment Network.

"The FAFSA decline is really concerning," said Bill DeBaun, the National College Attainment Network's director of data and evaluation.

"People don't skip competing the FAFSA because they have all the money they need for college," he said.

Research shows that students from low-income backgrounds, students of color and first-generation students have been hardest hit by the Covid pandemic. The FAFSA numbers suggest some of these would-be undergraduates have opted out of college entirely.

"We should be worried, not because students can't get back on a post-secondary pathway, just that many won't," DeBaun said.