Blockbuster IPO day produces big gains for Uber, Delta Air Lines and tech VCs

The New York Stock Exchange welcomes executives and guests of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE: YOU), on June 30, 2021, in celebration of its Initial Public Offering.

On a day with more tech IPOs than available bell-ringing slots at U.S. exchanges, investors reaped billions of dollars in gains.

But the winners extended far beyond Silicon Valley's venture capital network.

Uber and Tencent joined SoftBank as the biggest stakeholders in Chinese ride-hailing service Didi Chuxing, which debuted on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange and closed with a market cap of $67.8 billion. Delta Air Lines is one of the top investors in airport security vendor Clear, which rang the opening bell at the NYSE.

Among venture firms, New York's Insight Partners had the biggest day, thanks to its $1.45 billion stake in cybersecurity software company SentinelOne, while Highland Capital owns shares worth over $500 million in Xometry, a manufacturing marketplace.

There's plenty of money to go around for private equity firms as well. Francisco Partners owns over a quarter of LegalZoom, which celebrated by opening on the Nasdaq on Wednesday, and ad tech-company Integral Ad Science is majority owned by Vista. Integral rang the Nasdaq's closing bell.

While last week's IPOs of software companies Confluent and Doximity primarily rewarded familiar venture names such as Benchmark, Index Ventures and Emergence Capital, this crop of deals underscores the thirst for tech across the investing universe. From buyout firms and mutual fund managers to large publicly traded companies, capital has poured into the tech industry, which is playing an outsized role in the broader economy.

Didi was by far the biggest debut on Wednesday, after the company raised $4.4 billion in its IPO. Its largest investor is SoftBank, which started buying shares in 2015 at a $16.5 billion post-money valuation, according to PitchBook. The firm, principally through its Vision Fund, amassed a stake worth $13.7 billion as of the close of trading.