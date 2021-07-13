Child tax credit payments are an 'underappreciated stimulus,' Cowen says

A woman wears a face mask while shopping for a baby shower gift during the Covid-19 pandemic, at Madison's Niche boutique in Huntington, New York on April 21, 2021.

Child tax credit payments are an "underappreciated stimulus" that could lift sales across the retail, restaurant and travel industries — especially as shoppers emerge from the pandemic and get ready for back-to-school season, according to a research note published Tuesday by Cowen analysts.

The monthly payments, which begin Thursday, could benefit a wide range of companies, from grocers including Walmart to fast food chains such as Jack in the Box, according to the note.

Families have gotten child tax credits for years, but the American Rescue Plan made several key changes. It increased the amount per child from $2,000 to $3,000 for those between the ages of 6 and 17, and to $3,600 for each child under age 6. It qualified low-income families who have little or no taxable income. And it changed the way it is paid out, so that families receive half the money through direct deposits that run from July to December. Families will receive the other half after filing taxes.

That will translate to $250 or $300 per child each month. Families who make up to $150,000 for a couple or $112,500 for a family with a single parent, called a head of household; or $75,000 as an individual taxpayer will get the full amount. The payments will be phased out above that amount — but even those who get less money will receive advance payments.

Parents and caretakers of nearly 90% of children in the U.S. will receive the payments, according to the Internal Revenue Service.

Here are four major takeaways from the analysts: