Millions may soon face lower unemployment benefits or lose them altogether

An employer holds flyers for hospitality employment during a Zislis Group job fair at The Brew Hall on June 23, 2021 in Torrance, California. Patrick T. Fallon | AFP | Getty Images

Millions of Americans are poised to lose their unemployment benefits or see a lower weekly payment due to a collision of state rules and the expiration of federal programs. Such workers are reaching the end of their "benefit year," which marks a year since they applied for assistance. Seeking aid past this point typically triggers a review from state labor agencies. They assess a worker's recent earnings record to judge whether the person qualifies for a new installment of benefits — and, if so, the appropriate amount.

Do's and don'ts during a stock market sell-off However, recipients who haven't found a job or have worked few hours since the start of the pandemic may be out of luck. Little earnings will likely mean a much lower — if any — benefit. Until now, a federal program — Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation — has largely kept income support intact for these long-term unemployed, even if their "benefit year" elapsed. But that program ends nationwide after Labor Day. Around two dozen states, mostly Republican-led, ended it early.

Roughly 4.7 million people — a third of all recipients — were collecting benefits through the program as of June 26, according to Labor Department data. It's unclear how many of them first applied for benefits more than a year ago. But another data set, from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, suggests 2.9 million Americans have been out of work for more than a year, though not all necessarily collect jobless benefits. "Maybe there could be several hundred thousand, maybe 1 million at the high end [who'd qualify for benefits again]," said Andrew Stettner, a senior fellow and unemployment expert at The Century Foundation, a progressive think tank. "And for everyone else, they'll have to scramble to find a job, go on food stamps, use their savings," he added. "Rental assistance should still be available, but they won't have cash income, really."

(This benefit-year issue applies to those eligible to collect state unemployment insurance. About 5.7 million self-employed, gig, freelance and other workers who are ineligible for state benefits are collecting federal aid through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which also ends Sept. 6.) The Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program has been available to workers since the beginning of the pandemic. Created by the CARES Act, it offers aid to those who exhaust their allotment of standard state benefits — generally up to 26 weeks but sometimes much less, depending on the state. Congress has twice extended the program's duration via Covid relief measures passed in December and March. The most recent, the American Rescue Plan, extended it to Sept. 6.