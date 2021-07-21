Values-based investing can be difficult to screen. Here’s what you need to know

andresr/Getty Images

As demand surges for sustainable funds, it may be difficult for some consumers to identify what to add to their portfolios. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler shifted his focus to environmental, social and governance investing, known as ESG, in a recent statement. His team will explore climate- and workplace-related metrics, along with learning how funds market themselves. Investors added $51.1 billion of net new money into ESG assets in 2020, setting records for the fifth year in a row, according to Morningstar. "I think the marketing is really tricky," said certified financial planner Phuong Luong, principal financial planner at Saltbox Financial in Newburyport, Massachusetts.



There aren't clear definitions of values-driven assets, even within the industry, which may confuse investors, she said.

Morningstar uses the term sustainable investing as an umbrella for approaches that use ESG criteria throughout the investment process. However, experts say there are important distinctions within the space. Socially responsible investing, or SRI, started by removing certain sectors or industries from portfolios, such as tobacco or weapons, to align with an investor's values or religious beliefs. There's also a shareholder engagement component, Luong said. A newer approach, ESG, is also values-based investing. However, funds may be more returns-focused, with broader criteria for portfolio assets. These funds may or may not participate in shareholder advocacy. In response to less rigorous ESG standards, impact investing focuses on the direct and specific effects of the assets themselves, said Rachel Robasciotti, founder and CEO of Adasina Social Capital in San Francisco. "It's not just about what you say," Robasciotti said. "The metrics are about what you do."

Measuring impact

Those interested in values-driven investing may struggle to measure their portfolio's impact because there isn't a set industry standard. While a company's commitment to fighting climate change may be easier to assess, other issues may be more difficult.

"To me, the biggest and most important thing to look at is who decided that metric," Robasciotti said. Those working with an advisor may ask questions about their funds' metrics and effects. For example, there's a difference between a fund manager deciding what's essential vs. implementing guidance from impacted communities, she said.

