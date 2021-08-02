Crackdown shows China's ready to do 'whatever it takes' when it sees social problems, major Asia bank says

In this article DBSM-SG

China's national flag Russell Monk | The Image Bank | Getty Images

China's crackdown on private education signals that Beijing is willing to take strong action when it perceives socioeconomic problems — regardless of what investors may want, according to an equity strategist at a major Asian bank. "The government is ready to do whatever it takes to rectify perceived social, economic issues," DBS' Dennis Lam said during a webinar Thursday, pointing to the speed, efficiency and strength of China's new policy. "Stock market volatility is not a consideration at all," according to Lam. For sectors that face high risk of regulation, including education, e-commerce, internet and health care, it's "prudent for the investor to basically expect the worst," he said.

Beijing's mentality

There has been a "fundamental shift" in the mentality of Chinese authorities, according to DBS Chief China Economist Chris Leung. He said the crackdown on private education shows that the country's policy design now takes social factors into account, beyond financial and economic considerations. He explained the government is trying to tackle high education costs, which discourage Chinese couples from having more children. Leung added that Beijing is "willing to bite the bullet to serve long-term … socioeconomic goals," even if it's at the expense of stock market prices.

Thomas Fang, head of China global markets at UBS, said the underlying intention of the Chinese government is practical and development focused. But investors will need to be careful when it comes to areas such as national security, monopolistic behavior or businesses that don't benefit "social values," he told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Friday. Lam from DBS said issues including data security and social equity will continue to be treated seriously.

Investing advice