Are you protected under the new eviction ban? Here's what you need to know

Leopold broke down his bed and his children's bunk beds and packed up his belongings, preparing for himself, his wife and their six children to become homeless.

"I was trembling," said Leopold, who asked to use his first name only because of the stigma attached to eviction. "But I was also hopeful that [President] Biden or Congress would come up with something."

On Tuesday, they did. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a new eviction moratorium that will protect most renters until at least Oct. 3.

That news means Leopold will have more time to secure rental assistance, find a job and keep his children in the same school district. "Now I have hope," he said.

The CDC's original eviction moratorium, which had been effect since September, expired on July 31, leaving the more than 11 million Americans who continue to be behind on their rent at risk. Three days later, the health agency has announced a new ban that will be in effect for 60 days in areas where Covid rates remain high.

Here's what renters need to know.