More workers plan to quit as better job opportunities open up

The pandemic has caused a lot of people to reevaluate, particularly when it comes to work.

In what's been called the "Great Resignation," roughly 1 in 3 workers are now considering leaving their job, while almost 60% are rethinking their career, according to a report by personal finance site MagnifyMoney.

After spending more than a year at home, some don't want to go back to commuting, preferring the flexibility of remote work, at least a few days a week.

Others are simply burned out from logging long hours while also balancing childcare and remote school, sometimes all at once.

More from Personal Finance:

Here's where return-to-office plans stand now

Post-pandemic, the office will have a new look

Will the post-Covid world include a 4-day workweek?

Of those contemplating quitting, most cited wanting to work from home and feeling burned out or underpaid, MagnifyMoney found. The site polled more than 1,000 adults in July.

"Either they're unfulfilled from their jobs or their priorities have changed," said Maria Reitan, founder and head coach at Jump Team, based in Minneapolis.

A separate report by jobs site Monster.com found that as many as 95% of workers would consider a job change, and 92% are even willing to switch industries to find the right position.

Most said burnout and lack of growth opportunities are driving the shift, according to Monster.

"When we were in the throes of the pandemic, so many people buckled down, now what we're seeing is a sign of confidence," said Scott Blumsack, Monster's senior vice president of research and insights.