Direct indexing is the hot new investing strategy. What you need to know

Direct indexing, which allows investors to buy the stocks of an index, instead of purchasing a mutual or exchange-traded fund, may soon be available to more investors.

While ultra-high-net-worth people have historically used the strategy, those with fewer assets may soon have access as more financial services companies double down on these solutions.

For example, Vanguard last month acquired Just Invest, a direct indexing company. BlackRock has also made investments, acquiring Aperio in 2020 and recently buying a minoring stake in SpiderRock Advisors.

Moreover, Morgan Stanley joined the game last year when it acquired Eaton Vance, parent company of custom indexer Parametric.

More from Portfolio Perspective:

How much workers say they will need to feel financially secure in retirement

Who would benefit from proposed changes to 401(k) 'catch-up' contributions

Where to put your emergency savings amid rising inflation

"People want a little more control over what they're investing in," said certified financial planner Michael Whitman, managing partner at Millennium Planning in Pittsboro, North Carolina. "And when you buy into a mutual fund or ETF, you're at the mercy of the manager."

Here's how it works: After picking an index to track, financial advisors buy a representative share of the index's stocks and manage those assets by rebalancing the portfolio over time. These holdings are typically in a taxable brokerage account.

Direct indexing generally works best for bigger portfolios because it may be costly to own an entire index. However, this barrier may shift as more brokers offer so-called fractional trading, allowing investors to buy partial shares.

"You've got to have at least $80,000 to $100,000 for it to make sense," Whitman added.