Samsung announces two new phones with folding screens

Samsung announced Wednesday two new phones with folding screens, including a model that costs under $1,000 for the first time. It shows how Samsung is continuing to work and refine its screen-folding technology, which had a bumpy start, to make the form factor more mainstream for smartphones.

The $999 Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G and the $1,799 Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G look similar to other folding phones Samsung released in recent years. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a small pocketable square that opens up to reveal a 6.7-inch screen inside. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a skinny phone that opens like a book to reveal a tablet-sized 7.6-inch screen.

Samsung typically releases new high-end phones, including ones with folding screens, in August. It gives it a chance to get its latest flagships on the market before Apple's new iPhones, which typically launch in September.

Samsung and Apple have been two of the largest phone makers in the world, as Huawei's share continues to sink. Chinese phone maker Xiaomi has grown considerably, recently overtaking Apple, according to Canalys. Apple maintains the dominant share in the U.S. — where most people own either an iPhone or a Samsung phone — but Samsung's share of shipments is increasing, according to recent figures from Counterpoint Research.

While Google has failed to gain traction with its own phones in the past, it will soon launch the Pixel 6 — a new flagship phone with a processor built by Google — in an effort to re-enter the premium phone market.

Here's what you need to know about Samsung's new phones: