Ryan Reynolds' 'Free Guy' is the box office barometer Hollywood has been looking for

20th Century Studios' "Free Guy" could be the barometer the movie theater industry has been looking for as the Covid delta variant spreads domestically.

After months of franchise films that released in theaters and on streaming platforms on the same day, along comes "Free Guy." It will be released Friday exclusively in cinemas — a rarity during the pandemic.

The Disney film, which stars Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer, is also one of only a few original concept films to arrive on the big screen this year.

Box office analysts are eager to see how the action-comedy performs during its opening weekend, as it may be one of the purest tests of whether the movie theater industry is really seeing a comeback. Most of the high profile films that had a theatrical-only release — like Universal's "F9" and Paramount's "A Quiet Place Part II" — are part of established film franchises, giving them a ready-made fan base eager for a new installment.

Likewise, it's been difficult with hybrid releases, like Warner Bros.' "The Suicide Squad," to determine if ticket sales were hurt because of the pandemic or because the film was available to stream at home.

"There are fewer variables," said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore, referring to "Free Guy." "We can actually analyze things in an empirical way rather than the theoretical."

With an exclusive theatrical release, the box office performance will be based on three things: Were people comfortable going to the theater? Were they interested in seeing "Free Guy?" Did the film get good word-of-mouth buzz during the weekend?

"Disney has held onto 'Free Guy' for quite a while now, as the company has high hopes it can break through the befuddled box office," said Jeff Bock, senior analyst at Exhibitor Relations. "Truth is, in a normalized marketplace 'Free Guy' would have a clear path to success."

Bock noted that film has likable stars in Comer and Reynolds, good reviews and positive word of mouth heading into its opening weekend.

"If 'Free Guy' doesn't plug into $20 million or more this weekend, it could be a clear sign of more theatrical release chaos is on the horizon."

Current estimates for the film range from $15 million to $20 million.