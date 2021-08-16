Europe markets set to open lower as investors react to economic data, geopolitical concerns

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open slightly lower on Monday, tracking Asian markets as investors react to a flurry of weaker-than-anticipated economic data.

Of the major bourses, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 index was on track to open down 48 points at 7,173, France's CAC was seen 31 points lower at 6,862 and Germany's DAX was expected to open down 71 points at 15,906, according to IG.

European stocks closed out a tenth consecutive positive trading session on Friday, shortly after MSCI's aggregate gauge of global stock markets hit a new record high.

Stocks on Wall Street also notched record highs last week even as concerns over the highly transmissible delta Covid variant persisted.

Shares in Asia-Pacific dipped on Monday as data showed China recorded a surprisingly sharp slowdown last month. Figures on July retail sales, industrial production and fixed asset investment all missed forecasts.