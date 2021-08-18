EU pulls Afghanistan funding, will only work with Taliban if human rights respected

Afghans continue to wait at Kabul International Airport as thousands of Afghans rush to flee the Afghan capital of Kabul, on August 18, 2021.

LONDON — The European Union has suspended development funding to Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control of the war-torn country .

The news comes as European leaders focus on evacuating Europeans from Kabul, as well as Afghans who have helped the bloc over the past two decades.

Germany and Finland announced Tuesday that they were stopping development aid for the time being. Later in the evening, the EU's foreign affairs chief confirmed the wider move to stop funding.

"No payments are going on to Afghanistan right now. No payments of development assistance until we clarify the situation," the EU's Josep Borrell said.

"We have to see first what kind of government the Taliban are going to organize," he told reporters.

The EU promised in November to donate 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion) over the next four years in long-term and emergency assistance. These funds were conditional on Afghan authorities preserving democratic pluralism, the rule of law and human rights.