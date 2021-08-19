Taliban rule in Afghanistan 'endangers us all,' says ex-national security advisor John Bolton

The Taliban's return to power could once again turn Afghanistan into a haven for terror groups operating in the region, former U.S. national security advisor John Bolton told CNBC.

As the U.S. withdrew its military presence ahead of an Aug. 31 deadline, the Taliban made lightning advances to seize control of more territory — despite being outnumbered by the Afghan military.

President Joe Biden issued an order in April to completely withdraw about 3,000 U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11.

Speaking to CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Thursday, Bolton said the U.S. had gone into Afghanistan in 2001 to oust the Taliban and the "sanctuary they had provided to Al Qaeda."

"We stayed there for an equally valid strategic reason," said Bolton, who is widely considered a foreign policy hawk. "Which is to keep Taliban, Al Qaeda and other threatening terrorist groups from regaining a capability, to have a privileged sanctuary from which they could plan and direct attacks against the U.S. and our friends and allies."