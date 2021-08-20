Why your smartphone will be the next must-have barbecue grill accessory

Forget a spatula or tongs: the most-needed accessory for your next barbecue grill could be your phone.

Some of the biggest manufacturers of grills and outdoor cooking appliances like Weber and Traeger are making large investments into technology, emphasizing connected devices that try to make grilling easier and more enjoyable to cooks of all skill levels.

The digital push aims to take advantage of multiple trendlines hitting the grilling industry at the same time.

At-home barbecuing and grilling saw a massive uptick amid the pandemic as more people stayed home and cooked as opposed to dining out. More than $1.8 billion worth of grills, smokers, grill accessories, fuel, and stoves and accessories were sold between March and May in the U.S., a 5% increase compared to 2020, according to NPD.

Grilling more is leading some consumers to look beyond basic charcoal or propane grills towards more advanced products, such as smokers, pizza ovens, and flat-top griddles. There has also been an influx of new at-home grillers as people have looked to spend more time outside or moved away from cities where grilling space may have been limited.

Companies like Weber and Traeger have subsequently looked to push grill innovations to hit both the top and bottom of the market.

One of Weber's most recent technological developments has been its Weber Connect Grilling Hub, which was selected as the best connected-home product at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show. The wireless hub has temperature probes that you push into whatever you're cooking on the grill, connecting that data to an app on your phone that provides step-by-step directions and notifications for things like when meat needs to be flipped or is done.

"Think of it as Waze for navigating your grill cook," Weber CEO Chris Scherzinger said on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" earlier this month. "It's a cloud-based technology platform with cooking algorithms built on Weber's 70 years of grilling experience — it goes down to your phone, guides your cook on your grill, controls your grill, gets you perfect results every time. It's basically a transformed, game-changing type of grill experience."