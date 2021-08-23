These are all the important child tax credit dates you need to know

Since July, millions of American families with children have received monthly checks through the new enhanced child tax credit.

Even more will see a larger than usual credit — and potential refund, depending on other aspects of their situation — come tax time next year.

So far, the credit has slashed hunger rates, lessened financial instability and reduced financial anxiety for the families receiving it. Going forward, Democrats are hoping to ensure that the enhanced credit — which is currently only authorized for the 2021 tax year — continues in coming years.

In the meantime, there are a few key dates that everyone eligible for the credit should keep in mind, especially if they're looking to opt in or out of receiving payments, have moved or would like to get the benefit sent to a different bank account.

When are the checks coming?

The IRS and U.S. Department of the Treasury said that the money will arrive on the 15th of each month through December, unless that date falls on a weekend or holiday, in which case the credit will be sent on the next closest business day.

Here are the remaining dates that families can expect checks in the mail or direct deposits:

Sept. 15

Oct. 15

Nov. 15

Dec. 15

Families that are eligible for the credit but have not received checks — likely because they didn't file a 2019 or 2020 tax return — can still register for the benefit through the IRS non-filer sign up tool.