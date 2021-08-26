Pandemic pushes search for remote jobs up 460%

Interest in working remotely has surged during the Covid-19 pandemic and is lingering even as the economy reopens, a new study suggests.

The share of online job searches for remote positions jumped 460% in the two years between June 2019 and June 2021, according to an analysis published Monday by job site Glassdoor. That bump isn't siloed in a handful of occupations, but is widespread across a host of different jobs.

Interest in remote work appears to have leveled off in recent months but remains elevated, according to Glassdoor data, even as health restrictions lift and businesses reopen their physical space for in-person work.

More from Personal Finance:

55% of Americans anticipate looking for a new job

Chances are your tax preparer isn't regulated

Roughly 40% of Americans don't understand 401(k) fees

That dynamic suggests the trend will likely have staying power after the pandemic abates, according to Daniel Zhao, a senior economist at Glassdoor.

"It hasn't just been a spike and then a decline afterward," Zhao said.

Looking for roles outside the traditional office setting may not be a surprising trend, given health fears associated with in-person work, especially before Covid vaccinations became widely available.

Virus protocols pushed many employees to work from home in the pandemic's early days as businesses shut their offices. As a result, more employees know remote work is an option and now have experience proving they can work from home productively, Zhao said.