Student loan forgiveness scams are on the rise. Here's how to protect yourself.

Financial schemes and scams were most frequently reported to have stemmed from a phone call.

If you get an email, letter or call about student loan debt forgiveness, pause before you send along any of your personal information.

It could be a scam.

Amid a rise in calls for broad-based student loan debt forgiveness, the pandemic-related pause in payments for federal loans and the government erasing balances for borrowers from specific schools, claims by companies purporting to help people cancel their own higher-education debt have ticked up.

"It's kind of a prime moment for scams because I think they're capitalizing on the confusion that surrounds what is happening with student loan policy and potential forgiveness," said Bridget Haile, head of borrower success at Summer, a company that helps borrowers simplify and save on their student debt.

The coronavirus pandemic has also given scammers more ways to take advantage of people who have been financially hurt over the last year and a half.

"Scammers really prey on the financially vulnerable and so with the pandemic, many people have been struggling financially and they are looking for financial relief," said Kristen Evans, chief of the students and young consumers section at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. "This just creates the perfect breeding ground for scammers to take advantage of people."

Kathleen Young unexpectedly found herself a victim of such a scam earlier this year. Just a few weeks after Young, an elementary school teacher in Palo Alto, California, applied for public service loan forgiveness, a federal program that forgives student loan debt for eligible workers, she got a phone call.

Young assumed the caller, who said she could help forgive her student debt, was from the U.S. Department of Education and was calling about the public service program.

Caught slightly off guard, Young verified her Social Security number and gave the woman her bank account information to enroll, which she was told would consolidate her loans and forgive them after 60 payments (public service loan forgiveness requires 120 qualified payments.) She was informed she'd see her first payment taken from her bank account in about 10 days.

Later, however, she realized something felt off. She looked up Guidance Alum, the company that called her, and saw that it isn't associated with the Education Department and has multiple complaints, including to the Better Business Bureau, about its services.

"They got all this information from me, and I realized they [the Education Department] would never ask for that information on the phone," Young said.

Guidance Alum did not respond to CNBC's request for comment.