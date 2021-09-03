5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

1. S&P 500 looks higher ahead of jobs report, after record close

A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange, August 27, 2021. Source: NYSE

U.S. stock futures and the 10-year Treasury yield rose ahead of Friday's 8:30 a.m. ET release of the government's monthly employment report. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw record high closes Thursday as weekly initial jobless claims hit their lowest levels since the early days of the Covid pandemic in March 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average broke a three-day losing streak, ending 0.5% away from its latest record close last month. Ahead of Friday's open, the Dow was flat for the week, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were higher for the week.

2. August nonfarm payrolls gains of 720,000, 5.2% jobless rate seen

Pedestrians walk by a "Now Hiring" sign outside a store on August 16, 2021 in Arlington, Virginia. Olivier Douliery | AFP | Getty Images

Economists expect the Labor Department's August jobs report to show 720,000 nonfarm payrolls additions and an unemployment rate drop to 5.2%. The report will provide critical guidance for the Federal Reserve in its process of deciding when to begin trimming its bond purchases. Speaking at the central bank's annual economic summit last week, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said he would still like to see more progress in the labor market before tapering. In July, the economy created 943,000 new jobs as the jobless rate fell to 5.4%.

3. Bitcoin again tops $50,000; ether nears $4,000 and all-time highs

A visual representation of bitcoin. STR | NurPhoto via Getty Images

Bitcoin traded back above $50,000 on Friday after briefly topping that level late last month. The world's largest cryptocurrency hit an all-time high over $64,000 in April but sold off heavily in June and July, even dipping for a time below $30,000. But since mid-July, bitcoin has been rising steadily. Ether, the second largest digital coin, traded just below $4,000 on Friday. Ether surged past that level in May to an all-time high nearly $4,200. The total global crypto market, 40% of which is bitcoin, is valued at nearly $2.3 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap.

4. Sen. Manchin opposes Dems' $3.5 trillion plan to fight climate change, poverty

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., talks with reporters as he makes his way to the Senate floor for a vote in Washington on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Caroline Brehman | CQ-Roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images

Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin is urging party leaders to "pause" their consideration of a massive $3.5 trillion spending bill. Democrats aim to approve the measure, which would invest in climate policy and social programs, in the coming weeks without Republican support. While voting last month to advance the $3.5 trillion budget resolution, Manchin and Democratic Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema signaled at the time they would oppose the final bill unless the price tag was cut. Democrats hold the majority in the 50-50 Senate because the vice president breaks tie votes.

5. Biden to tour Ida damage in Louisiana, days after storm also hits Northeast

Highway 440 flooded in Jersey City of New Jersey, United States on September 2, 2021 as hundreds of cars stuck in water as Hurricane Ida left behind flash floods east coast. Tayfun Coskun | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images