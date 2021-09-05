Apple's strategy to fight off antitrust regulators: Fix the App Store one rule at a time

Tim Cook, chief executive officer of Apple Inc., center, arrives at U.S. district court in Oakland, California, on Friday, May 21, 2021. Nina Riggio | Bloomberg | Getty Images

In the past few weeks, Apple has made several changes to its App Store rules, allowing a larger number of companies to access a lower commission rate or evade Apple's mandatory 15% to 30% cut entirely. But while the concessions can seem like a shift in Apple's approach to App store policy, when examined in the history of the App Store, they are a clear continuation of strategy going back to 2008. Apple has historically made small changes to its "guidelines," a 13,000-word document that says what iPhone apps can and can't do, while defending its core interests that Apple has the right to determine which software can operate on iPhones, and set its own financial terms for those developers. Apple has also not yet changed its policy of taking 30% of in-app gaming purchases, which comprise the largest category of App Store revenue. Apple's App Store grossed $64 billion or more in total sales in 2020, according to analysis based on Apple disclosures. JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee said in a recent note that he believed the financial impact on the company on one emailing change would be "modest" and other tweaks reducing Apple's cut for some apps to 15% would be "minimal." The regulators and developers who criticize Apple's App Store have a variety of complaints in the past decade: Its 30% cut is too high, its manual App Review process is arbitrary and powerful, the App Store depresses prices for software and teaches consumers that updates are free. So Apple has carved out categorical exceptions to the 30% fee, allowed software makers the ability to appeal or challenge its rules, and changed single rules in response to lawsuits or media attention. Events in the coming months may force Apple to tweak its policies again. A decision in a trial with Epic Games is expected in the coming weeks. The European Union is examining penalties and remedies after finding Apple violated antitrust laws after a Spotify complaint. South Korea recently passed a law that could force it to allow customers to use alternative billing systems. But looking at App Store history, it's likely that Apple will continue to push in private negotiations and public lobbying for smaller, non-structural changes to the App Store that address some complaints but does not change its control over iPhone software.

Controversial from the beginning

Apple's App Store has faced controversy since its launch in 2008. A year after that, the FCC probed the company over its refusal to approve the Google Voice app. Now there is more regulatory pressure from countries and developers around the world, and it is leading to more rule changes. Apple made some of the recent concessions because of settlements in a developer class action lawsuit in the United States and an agreement with Japan's Fair Trade Commission, although Apple is applying the changes around the world. Those tweaks essentially allow companies like Spotify and Tinder's parent company Match Group to bypass Apple's sometimes 30% cut of gross sales, addressing a standing complaint that dates back at least five years. Apple also reduced its take to 15% for news apps that participate in Apple News, its own news app. Apple officials say they are meaningful changes that address key concerns from software makers. Some of Apple's opponents, even those that have petitioned for those changes, say that they don't go far enough, and are part of a pattern of dividing its critics by placating some of them with one-off rule changes. "Our goal is to restore competition once and for all, not one arbitrary, self-serving step at a time," Spotify CEO Daniel Ek tweeted this week in response to Apple's in-app linking rule change. "Apple's strategy is Divide and Conquer: carve off special deals for different developer segments," Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney said last month in a statement to CNBC in response to Apple's news app concession. Epic Games is suing Apple seeking to be able to install its own app store on iPhones — which is the big change that Apple wants to fight off.

A history of Apple changing App Store rules