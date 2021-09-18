Want to raise financially healthy kids? Here’s what to do — and mistakes to avoid

You want your kids to have a healthy financial life, yet knowing how to help make that happen may leave you stumped. It may be especially hard if you have your own money struggles. Yet teaching them as early as possible can make a difference. "There's a lot of misinformation out there that they will be exposed to later," said Sheila Bair, former chair of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, an independent agency that insures U.S. banks. She's also an author of children's books that focus on money lessons. Her latest were released this week — "Billy the Borrowing Blue-Footed Booby" and "Princess Persephone Loses the Castle." Here's how to help get your children on the right path, and what to watch out for.

Be aware of your behavior

Don't lecture

Talking with your kids about money is important, but how you do it is also crucial. "Don't be didactic, don't be finger wagging," Bair said. Instead, have conversations around the dinner table about things like savings and budgeting. With younger children, stick with simple concepts and as they get older, delve into things like the rewards of earning an allowance or ideas to make money.

Use real life-examples

kali9 | E+ | Getty Images

When you go shopping, let them see you pay for items and even comparison shop. If you use a credit card, be sure to explain how it works. "It doesn't really resonate that mom and dad are spending with that card, but there is their hard earned money behind that card that's going to actually pay for whatever the purchase is," Bair said.

Get help

Books are also a great way to teach children about money in a fun and engaging way, as are board and online games that introduce money lessons — such as Pay Day or Monopoly. There are also a number of online resources that have games, activities and worksheets for kids, such as the Council for Economic Education's Family-At-Home Financial Fun Pack and the National Endowment for Financial Education.

Introduce investing concepts