What to watch today: Dow set to drop about 700 points in global market sell-off

BY THE NUMBERS

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

Bank stocks, including JPMorgan (JPM), Bank of America (BAC) and Citigroup (C) slid in Monday's premarket as bond yields slide on slowdown fears. Big bank stocks took a hit as the falling rates may crimp profits. BofA and JPMorgan were each down more than 2%. Citigroup declined 2.5%. Colgate-Palmolive (CL) was upgraded to buy from hold by Deutsche Bank on Sunday. The investment firm said that Colgate's difficulties with inflation and in some international markets was already priced in to its stock. AstraZeneca (AZN) announced Monday that its breast cancer drug Enhertu showed positive results in a phase-three trial. Shares of the company were up more than 1% in premarket trading. Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) was down 2.75% in the premarket, on pace to snap a three-day winning streak. Compugen, DraftKings, Coinbase and Square were also among the biggest ETF losers in early trading.

WATERCOOLER