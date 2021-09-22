What to watch today: Dow set to bounce, looks to end streak of four down days

BY THE NUMBERS

IN THE NEWS TODAY

The House passed a bill to prevent a federal government shutdown and suspend the debt limit in a step toward preventing possible economic calamity. Tuesday's vote was 220-211, with all Democrats supporting it and all Republicans opposing it. As the measure heads to the Senate, Republicans are threatening to block it, which could leave Democrats scrambling to find another way forward. (CNBC) U.S.-based Pfizer (PFE) and its German partner BioNTech (BNTX) said Wednesday they will provide an additional 500 million doses of their Covid vaccine to the U.S. government, which will in turn donate them to lower-income countries. President Joe Biden is set to hold a virtual summit with world leaders Wednesday about vaccines. (CNBC)



The FDA could make a formal decision on Pfizer's Covid booster shots before the CDC begins a two-day meeting on third doses on Wednesday. An FDA advisory committee voted unanimously on Friday to approve boosters for the medically vulnerable and anyone 65 or older. (CNBC) Toast priced its IPO last night at $40 per share. That's above the recently increased expected range, valuing the restaurant-technology vendor at about $20 billion. Toast will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under ticker symbol "TOST." The IPO comes after a roller-coaster stretch during the pandemic. (CNBC) Former President Donald Trump filed a $100 million lawsuit against his niece, Mary Trump and The New York Times, claiming they conspired to obtain his tax returns for the paper's Pulitzer-winning story on his undisclosed finances. The lawsuit asserts that Mary Trump and three New York Times reporters were engaged in what the suit calls an "insidious plot" to obtain Trump's taxes. (NBC News)

STOCK TO WATCH

WATERCOOLER