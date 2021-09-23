Lake Powell could stop producing energy in 2023 as water levels plunge

Glen Canyon Dam is seen, behind which are record low water levels at Lake Powell, as the drought continues to worsen on July 2, 2021 near Page, Arizona.

Falling water levels at Lake Powell, the massive reservoir on the Utah-Arizona border, could cause its dam to stop generating hydroelectric power in 2023, according to new projections by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, an agency of the Interior Department.

Amid a historic megadrought and record-breaking temperatures in the U.S. West, exacerbated by climate change, Lake Powell and Lake Mead on the Colorado River are experiencing a record decline in water levels.

The Bureau's projections show a 3% chance that Lake Powell's water levels fall below the minimum level necessary for the lake's Glen Canyon Dam to generate hydroelectricity next year. In 2023, the chance of a power shutdown jumps to 34%.

If water levels drop below 3,490 feet, the so-called minimum power pool, the Glen Canyon Dam, which supplies electricity for about 5.8 million customers in the inland West, will no longer be able to generate electricity. Lake Powell's water levels are projected to drop to roughly 3,536 feet by the year's end, according to the Bureau's data.

"The latest outlook for Lake Powell is troubling," the Bureau's Upper Colorado Basin Regional Director Wayne Pullan said in a statement. "This highlights the importance of continuing to work collaboratively with the Basin States, Tribes and other partners toward solutions."