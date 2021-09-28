Deal for state and local tax deduction cap may happen this week, key Democrat says

Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., speaks during a news conference announcing the State and Local Taxes (SALT) Caucus outside the U.S. Capitol on April 15, 2021.

Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., is expecting an agreement this week for changes to the $10,000 limit on the federal deduction for state and local taxes.

The measure, known as SALT, has become a bargaining chip among lawmakers in high-tax states, such as New York, New Jersey and California, threatening to torpedo the Democrats' multitrillion-dollar spending package.

While the budget can pass without Republican votes, Democrats need support from nearly all members of the House and every Democratic senator.

"If they try to advance a bill that does not include a fix of SALT, there will not be sufficient votes to pass the bill," Suozzi told reporters on a call.

However, he is optimistic about the deal as the Democrats' plan advances to the House Rules Committee.

"I feel very good about this," Suozzi said. "Things are moving in the right direction.

"There are a lot of other people who are concerned about this issue."

The SALT cap has been an ongoing battle since former President Donald Trump added the limit during his signature 2017 tax overhaul.

That's because Americans who itemize deductions can no longer write off more than $10,000 for property and state income taxes on their federal return.