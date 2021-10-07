What the deal on the debt ceiling means for you

Lawmakers agreed to a short-term increase of the U.S. debt ceiling to avoid a first-ever default, but everyday Americans are not entirely out of the woods.

A debt limit extension into December took pressure off both parties to reach a compromise by Oct. 18, when the Treasury Department warned the U.S. would exhaust its emergency efforts to pay the government's bills.

However, "when we talk about kicking this can out to December, it continues to be a burden on consumers," said Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate.com.

The stopgap merely "continues the uncertainty," he said. "I think it would be inappropriate to characterize this as a successful resolution."

More from Personal Finance:

The October tax extension deadline is fast approaching

Americans are still struggling to save

This is the age when Americans say they plan to retire

The federal debt is the amount of money the government currently owes for spending on payments such as Social Security, Medicare, military salaries and tax refunds.

The debt limit allows the government to finance those existing obligations.

"Raising the debt ceiling doesn't authorize additional spending of taxpayer dollars," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said. "Instead, when we raise the debt ceiling, we're effectively agreeing to raise the country's credit card balance."

Failing to act could spark an economic catastrophe, Yellen also said.

"Nearly 50 million seniors could stop receiving Social Security checks for a time. Troops could go unpaid. Millions of families who rely on the monthly child tax credit could see delays.

"In a matter of days, millions of Americans could be strapped for cash."