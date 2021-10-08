Time is running out to sign up for the advance child tax credit payments

In the last few months, millions of American families with eligible children have received the first half of six advance child tax credit payments.

For those who are eligible but haven't yet signed up, generally because they don't traditionally file a tax return, time is running out to claim the advance payments. The benefit can amount to hundreds of dollars per month for each qualifying child.

"If parents haven't already gotten the payment and they're eligible for it, it's not too late to sign up," said Ashley Burnside, a policy analyst at the Center for Law and Social Policy. "They can use the IRS portal; that's still an option."

Families looking to sign up now have several options. The IRS non-filer portal will be open through Oct. 15, according to the agency.

After October, families will be able to use GetCTC.org, a site begun by tech nonprofit Code for America in collaboration with the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the White House, to sign up for the credit through mid-November, according to a Treasury official.

Larger checks

Families enrolling for the credit now will see larger remaining payments than those who have been getting them since July, when the checks began.

That's because themoney is an advance on a 2021 tax credit, half to be delivered this year and the rest to come when families file their taxes next year.

The American Rescue Plan passed in March expanded the existing child tax credit, adding advance monthly payments and increasing the benefit to $3,000 from $2,000 with a $600 bonus for kids under the age of 6 for the 2021 tax year.

For a family with two children aged 5 and 7 eligible for the full credit, the amount they'd receive is $6,600 ($3,000 for the 7-year-old plus $3,600 for the 5-year-old.)