How Chipotle feels about spending close to $2 billion a year on labor

In this article CMG

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JUNE 09: Employees speak together at a Chipotle Mexican Grill on June 09, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Menu prices at the Chipotle Mexican Grill have risen by roughly 4% to cover the costs of raising its' minimum wage to $15 an hour for employees. The restaurant industry has been boosting wages in the hopes of attracting workers during a labor crunch. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) Brandon Bell | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Unlike many of its peers in the restaurant space that have a franchise model, Chipotle Mexican Grill owns all of its 3,000 — on the way to a goal of 6,000 — restaurants. That means it also owns the relationship with near-100,000 employees, many on the front lines and in lower-paying, higher turnover restaurant positions. Even before the pandemic, turnover in the food sector was typically above 100% annually. For Chipotle senior management, focus on investment in workers is nothing new, but at a time of a national labor shortage and wage inflation in lower-paying industries, it has a message for competitors: if you think about labor as a cost you are thinking about it the wrong way. This week, the latest JOLTS report from the Labor Department showed a record level of workers quitting jobs that are concentrated in the restaurant and retail sector, and a continued record level of open positions. The jobs situation is so tight CEOs from these industries are taking to desperate appeals. After many in the business world lashed out at extended unemployment benefits as a government assistance effort that was the primary reason people were staying out of the workforce, Barry Sternlicht of hotel operator Starwood Capital said on CNBC Wednesday the government now needs to pay people to come back to work. "The whole service economy is in a crisis," he said. "The country can't really work without its service people back."

Marissa Andrada, chief diversity, inclusion and people officer at Chipotle, says it has been able to attract and retain talent by making an investment in workers ahead of the pandemic rather than as a sudden response to it. "We feel like the investments we made in people in the past couple of years have set us up for the rest of the world opening up," Andrada said at CNBC's @Work Summit on Wednesday. Starting in 2019, Chipotle invested in education benefits for workers, and it has since extended those to debt-free education for all employees rather than only tuition reimbursement, the latter being a benefit model that education experts said was not well-designed for low-wage workers and received limited use. This year has seen companies like Amazon, Target and Walmart all make moves to offer debt-free college degrees as well (Walmart has had a program in place for years, though it had been charging employees $1 a week.) Andrada said the company also leaned into a health care concierge service for employees and their families, and she stressed that was an investment made pre-pandemic. "We are grateful we've been able to attract and retain talent," she said, though she added the company is not immune to current labor conditions and, "there are pockets across the U.S. where there are challenges." Jack Hartung, Chipotle chief financial officer, who spoke with Andrada at the CNBC event, said since the company runs all of its restaurants it has to look at an investment in people in a different way than as a typical profit & loss cost. "If you look at it that way, the main objective is to minimize cost."

'Every dime we spend on the labor line'

For Chipotle, "almost all managers in the future will come from the crews of today," Hartung said. "So every dime we spend on that labor line, whether wages or benefits or education is an investment in the future, and that's a different way to think about it." Andrada noted that the pathway from an hourly employee to being a six-figure general manager in a restaurant can take as little as three years, though labor economists are quick to point out that in any future for a low-wage service business, there will be many less general manager jobs than front-line lower wage ones. "We stated as a goal that we wanted to exit the pandemic stronger than we came into it," Hartung said. "We don't want to just eke through, we want to make sure we make investments along way that make us stronger." That doesn't mean the company has been able to avoid the negative headlines related to labor that many big companies face, some which stem from legal battles that began many years ago. And by at least one core labor economist measure, Chipotle wasn't exactly rushing to make sure its employees' overall wellness, including financial, was being met ahead of peers. While the movement for a $15 minimum wage has existed for years, Chipotle didn't enact that labor spend until 2021 amid a tight labor market and it is making up for that cost in other ways: earlier this year, Chipotle raised menu prices by 4% to cover the minimum wage move.

