3 lessons for first-time investors from a financial advisor

Individuals need to take control of their money, and while the pandemic upended the personal finances of many Americans, it also has made many more people aware of the need to save. Today, there are more options than ever before for do-it-yourself money management. Fintech apps have surged in popularity, bringing new investors into the market. But many Americans still struggle with basic aspects of financial planning. The education system doesn't start early enough with financial literacy courses. They are not federally mandated to be taught in public schools. Currently, only 21 states require some level of financial literacy content in a course to be taught in a high school classroom. There is a growing push for students to get personal finance education, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona told CNBC's Sharon Epperson in an interview, and he believes the coronavirus pandemic has afforded schools an opportunity to rethink how and when they start teaching financial literacy.

1. Don't let fintech apps devolve into gambling

Fintech firms saw a surge of new users over the past year. Many first-time investors flush with cash and ample time downloaded popular stock trading apps. Barajas called fintech a double-edged sword. He noted that his clients, from both wealthy communities and underserved communities, gained access to financial planning and investing in the palm of their hands, but many of new users, "started using it almost like a gambling app." People need to be careful when using these apps, Barajas said. "We need to take a step back and really think through how we're using these apps. And whether we're spending time educating ourselves and still learning the fundamentals of investing."

2. Understanding your habits is a good first step

High school student Gabriela Guido wanted to identify the most important aspect of financial literacy. Barajas said that understanding one's financial mindset and spending habits was the most important first step. Ultimately, financial planning is about investing, budgeting, taxes and insurance. "It's about all that stuff," Barajas said. But it is much simpler once someone has a handle on their spending to do the most important things for their financial future. "The No. 1 thing is save, and then also learn about investing for the long term," he said.

3. 'The Great Resignation' may require retirement savings action