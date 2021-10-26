What to watch today: Stock futures rise after S&P and Dow set new records

BY THE NUMBERS

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

General Electric (GE) beat estimates by 14 cents a share, with quarterly profit of 57 cents per share. Revenue came in below analysts' forecasts, however. The company also reported better-than-expected free cash flow. Its shares rose 1.4% in premarket trading. Recreational vehicle maker Polaris (PII) tumbled 5.9% in premarket action after the company cut its full-year outlook, hurt by supply chain constraints. Polaris matched estimates with quarterly earnings of $1.98 per share. Revenue fell short of consensus. United Parcel Service (UPS) rallied 5% in the premarket following better-than-expected results. UPS reported quarterly earnings of $2.71 per share, 16 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also topped forecasts on strong e-commerce demand. Corning (GLW) fell 3.4% in the premarket after it reported that the automotive industry production slowdown impacted its quarterly results. The glass and specialty materials maker missed estimates by 2 cents a share, with quarterly earnings of 56 cents per share. Revenue also missed forecasts. Eli Lilly (LLY) shares gained 1% in premarket action despite a 4 cents a share quarterly earnings miss, with profit of $1.94 per share. Revenue beat forecasts, but the drugmaker spent more money during the quarter on research and development. The company also raised its full-year outlook. 3M (MMM) reported quarterly earnings of $2.45 per share, compared with a consensus estimate of $2.20 a share. Revenue exceeded Street forecasts. 3M saw increased demand during the quarter for both its consumer and industrial segments. Hasbro (HAS) beat consensus forecasts by 27 cents a share, with quarterly earnings of $1.96 per share. The toy maker's revenue matched analysts' projections. Hasbro warned that supply chain bottlenecks would hit holiday sales. The RealReal (REAL) jumped 4.8% in the premarket after Raymond James upgraded the online seller of secondhand luxury goods to outperform from market perform. Raymond James cites near-term revenue strength and the prospects for profitability growth. Coinbase (COIN) gained 2% in premarket trading after Citi began coverage of the cryptocurrency exchange operator with a buy/high-risk rating. Citi said the risk stems from exposure to the volatile crypto market but said the company will benefit from increasing adoption.

WATERCOOLER