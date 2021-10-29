Capitol cop Michael Riley resigns weeks after arrest on charges of cover-up of Jan. 6 riot Facebook messages

U.S. Capitol Police Officer Michael Riley poses for a picture outside of headquarters on D St., NE. Riley was selected Officer of the Month for February 2011 by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

U.S. Capitol Police Officer Michael Riley has resigned, weeks after his arrest for allegedly covering up communications with a man criminally charged with participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot by Trump supporters.

Riley, a 26-year veteran of the Capitol Police, is accused of deleting Facebook messages between him and the other man following that man's arrest on Jan. 19.

He also is accused in U.S. District Court in Washington of urging the other man to delete information on that man's Facebook page which showed him inside the Capitol during the riot.

NBC News, citing law enforcement officials, reported that the other man is Jacob Hiles, a Virginia fishing charter boat operator who pleaded guilty last month to illegally parading in the Capitol.

Riley, who most recently worked as a K-9 technician, had been on administrative leave since his Oct. 15 arrest on federal obstruction of justice charges.

He is free without cash bail on the charges, which carry a maximum possible sentence of 20 years in prison if he is convicted.

His resignation, which was first reported by Politico, was confirmed by his lawyers at the firm of Silverman, Thompson, Slutkin and White, who said that Riley was a hero, not a criminal.

"As is the case with many of his colleagues, Officer Riley engaged in acts of heroism on January 6, 2021, responding to the attack on the U.S. Capitol," the lawyers said in a statement.

Riley was not on duty inside the Capitol building that day but did respond to reports of an explosive device found near the complex that day, according to the indictment against him.

"With regard to the charges against him, the evidence will show that it is not a felony for one person to suggest to another that they take down ill-conceived Facebook posts," Riley's lawyers said.