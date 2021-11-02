GOP Rep. Larry Bucshon is the second House lawmaker to disclose Trump SPAC stock purchase

Rep. Larry Bucshon, R-Ind., leaves the House Republican Conference meeting at the Capitol Hill Club on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.

Republican Rep. Larry Bucshon has bought up to $15,000 in the SPAC that is slated to take public former President Donald Trump's planned social media platform.

The Indiana congressman purchased a stake in Digital World Acquisition Corp., or DWAC, on Oct. 25, according to a public disclosure released on Monday. The investment is worth at least $1,001 but no more than $15,000.

Bucshon's investment is the second disclosed DWAC purchase from a member of Congress. CNBC reported last week that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has invested up to $50,000 in the SPAC. It also appears to be the first stock transaction disclosed by Bucshon since 2013, according to Quiver Quantitative, an alternative data firm that tracks Congressmen's trading activities.

Bucshon, who worked as a physician and surgeon, has served in Congress since 2011. He is a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

In January, after pro-Trump rioters attacked the Capitol, Bucshon said in a statement that Trump incited the insurrection. "I cannot condone dangerous rhetoric by the president," he said. Soon thereafter, however, Bucshon voted against impeaching Trump on charges of inciting the Capitol invasion.

DWAC is a special purpose acquisition company that would merge with Trump Media & Technology Group, a new social media company Trump said he has planned to "take on Big Tech censorship."

A spokesperson at Bucshon's office didn't immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

The stock has surged more than fivefold in extremely heavy trading in the past week and a half since the target company was announced. There have been signs that retail investors active on social media platforms like WallStreetBets were fueling the astronomical rally.