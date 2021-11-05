Andrew Cuomo court date delayed after prosecutor warns of 'defective' sex crime complaint

Governor Andrew Cuomo holds press briefing and makes announcement to combat COVID-19 Delta variant in New York, August 2, 2021.

Andrew Cuomo's arraignment was postponed Friday until January after the Albany County district attorney told the court that the misdemeanor sex-crime complaint against the former New York governor is "potentially defective."

The district attorney, David Soares, told the judge in Albany City court that the complaint was "unilaterally and inexplicably filed" in the middle of an investigation by his office, and that it excluded key testimony from the alleged victim.

The complaint was filed in late October, two months after Cuomo resigned as New York's governor following a damning report from the office of Attorney General Letitia James detailing multiple accusations of sexual harassment from nearly a dozen women. James announced last week that she will run for governor in 2022.

