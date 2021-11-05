Barclays subpoenaed by U.S. Virgin Islands over connections to late sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein

The U.S. Virgin Islands served a subpoena to Barclays in the U.S. for a wealth of documents related to deceased sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein, and it is set to issue a similar one in the United Kingdom, CNBC confirmed on Friday.

News of the subpoenas came four days after Barclays announced its CEO, Jes Staley, would quit following an investigation into his relationship with Epstein.

A Barclays spokesperson confirmed the British bank was served a subpoena in the U.S. and expects to receive one in the U.K., but did not say whether they were related to Epstein.

Barclays was served in New York in February on behalf of the attorney general of the U.S. territory, which previously sued Epstein's estate over allegations the late investor sexually abused women and young girls on his private islands there.

"Barclays has already provided its response to this subpoena and complied with its obligations," a spokesperson for the bank told CNBC.

The Virgin Islands "is now in the process of serving a similar subpoena on Barclays in the UK and Barclays will respond to that subpoena once it is served," the spokesperson said.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney's office for the district of the Virgin Islands did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment on the subpoenas.