What to watch today: Wall Street looks steady after new highs

Investors are getting October inflation data this week, with the producer price index Tuesday and the consumer price index Wednesday. Producer prices climbed 0.6% in October , in-line with estimates. Still, wholesale prices increased 8.6% on a year-over-year basis, tied for the biggest increase on record. (CNBC)

U.S. industrial giant General Electric (GE) will split into three separate companies, aviation, health care and energy, following years of lackluster stock performance. GE plans to spin off the health-care unit by early 2023 and the energy unit by early 2024, the company said in a press release. Shares of GE surged in premarket trading after the announcement. (CNBC)

Bitcoin and ether hit new all-time highs Tuesday, before slightly trimming their gains, as cryptocurrencies extended their rallies. Bitcoin, the world's biggest digital currency, topped $68,500. Ether, the No. 2 crypto and native currency of Ethereum's blockchain, jumped above $4,800 for the first time ever. So far this year, bitcoin has gained more than 130% and ether has surged about 550%. (CNBC)



* Ripple to launch crypto service for financial firms amid legal battle with SEC (CNBC)

Shares of Roblox (RBLX) jumped more than 25% in Tuesday's premarket, the morning after the online gaming platform reported third-quarter results that impressed analysts. The service was unavailable between Oct. 28 and Oct. 31, a period that falls in the company's fourth quarter. Roblox started trading on the New York Stock Exchange in March following a direct listing. (CNBC)

PayPal (PYPL) shares sank more than 5% in Tuesday's premarket, the morning after the payments company reported lower-than-expected third-quarter revenue and warned on outlook. Third-quarter adjusted earnings beat estimates. PayPal also said it's teaming up with Amazon (AMZN) to let U.S. customers pay with its Venmo service at the e-commerce giant's checkout, starting in 2022. (CNBC)

AMC Entertainment (AMC) dropped almost 5% in premarket trading after its CEO said there are still Covid challenges ahead. The movie theater operator posted a third-quarter loss that was narrower than expected and revenue above estimates. The stock rose 8% in Monday's regular session before the company released after-the-bell results. AMC has been at the center of this year's meme stock craze, skyrocketing more than 2,025% in 2021. (CNBC)

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday evening he's skeptical Rivian will be the next Tesla (TSLA) and would rather own shares of Ford (F). With Amazon (AMZN) and Ford as sizable investors, Rivian plans to price its IPO between $72 and $74 per share tonight, with trading starting tomorrow. Ultimately, the "Mad Money" host told viewers "if you really believe in Rivian, you've got my blessing to speculate."



* Hertz shareholders increase public stock offering, raise $1.3 billion (CNBC)

* Panera Bread announces SPAC investment, to go public markets through an IPO (CNBC)

Macy's (M) will raise its minimum wage, for new and current workers, to $15 per hour by next May. Once the higher pay is in effect, Macy's average base pay will be above $17 per hour, and average total pay will be $20 an hour. The department store chain is also adding an education benefit that will cover 100% of tuition, books and fees. (CNBC)



* McDonald’s CEO apologizes after texts about Chicago shooting deaths surface (CNBC)

The White House told businesses to move forward with President Joe Biden's vaccine and testing requirements for private businesses, despite a federal appeals court ordering a temporary halt to the rules. OSHA, which polices workplace safety for the Labor Department, developed the rules under emergency authority established by Congress. (CNBC)



* Federal judge rules United Airlines' employee vaccine mandate can continue (CNBC)

* United aims to find non-customer facing roles for workers exempted from mandate (Reuters)