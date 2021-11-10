Op-ed: The future of socially responsible investing is in female hands

Interest in socially responsible investing skyrocketed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

To that point, environmental, social and corporate governance funds captured $51.1 billion of net new money from investors in 2020 — a record and more than double the net inflows in 2019, according to Morningstar research.

So, who is behind this massive growth in sustainable investments?

It's women who are wealthy and socially conscious. Global wealth demographics have their part to play in this trend. Women — overall — are richer now than ever before. And they're soon to get even richer.

As sustainable investing continues to grow, women are taking the lead as investors, industry decision-makers and corporate executives. Studies show that women are more willing to accept higher risk or lower return from investments in companies that have positive impacts on the world.

Indeed, women have long led the charge when it comes to investing sustainably. A recent study by RBC Wealth Management found that women are more than twice as likely as men to say it's extremely important that the companies they invest in incorporate ESG factors into their policies and procedures.

Moreover, women are earning more and increasingly controlling a larger share of wealth in the U.S. American women now control almost half of the estates valued at more than $5 million, and they stand to inherit some 70% of the $41 trillion to be bequeathed over the next four decades in the largest intergenerational transfer of wealth the world has ever seen. By 2030, roughly two-thirds of the private wealth in the U.S. will be held by women.

This shift in financial power suggests women are well-positioned to drive growth in ESG and effect meaningful societal change with our investment dollars.

As a financial advisor who works primarily with women, I see this phenomenon first-hand. More and more women who contact me for my services want their money invested into ESG-screened investments. There is no compromise on this, and they let it be known.