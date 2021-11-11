Struggles for veterans with student debt continue under Biden administration

An Everest College location in Woodbridge, Virginia. SIPA | AP

Under President Joe Biden, defrauded student loan borrowers, including many veterans, have seen a sharp reversal in how their requests for loan forgiveness had been treated by the former Trump administration. Since Biden took office, more than $9 billion in student loans have been canceled and forgiveness programs have been overhauled and improved. Still, many former service members who were misled by their schools are still struggling with their federal loans, advocates say. "We want them to get through the borrower defense backlog," said Christopher Madaio, vice president for legal affairs at the nonprofit Veterans Education Success. Many other defrauded veterans need more guidance and support just applying for the forgiveness, Madaio said. "It's complicated, and even the Department of Education's website doesn't make clear what makes a strong application versus a weak application, and what are good facts to include."

I just feel like I'm going to be stuck in this black hole forever. Cerena Jones

On one level, it's a surprise that veterans are struggling with student debt at all. The G.I. Bill essentially offers veterans a free ride at public colleges in any state, and picks up much of the tab at nonprofit private schools. However, because for-profit schools tend to have higher tuitions than public and nonprofit colleges, veterans who attend them end up needing to borrow. Not all former service members are made aware of this reality, said Carrie Wofford, president of Veterans Education Success. "Many of them say, 'The GI will cover everything, and by the way here's some paperwork you need to sign,' and it turns out it's loans," Wofford said. "That's one of the many things they lie about." For-profit schools prey on veterans because of their GI Bill money, Wofford said, and also because of what's been known as the so-called 90/10 loophole. Under a law in the Higher Education Act, for-profit schools are required to get at least 10% of their revenue from private funds, while the rest can come from federal aid from the U.S. Department of Education.

But since GI Bill money comes from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, rather than the Education Department, these schools can use this aid to make up their non-federal requirement. "It was an accounting gimmick, but it incentivized for-profit schools to target veterans," Wofford said. (The American Rescue Plan Act, the $1.9 trillion stimulus package passed in March, addressed this by closing the loophole, but the effective date is delayed until 2023.) This all explains, at least in part, why about a fifth of undergraduate veterans enroll at for-profit schools, more than double the share of students who are veterans (9%), according to a rough estimate by higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz. Despite the generous GI Bill benefits, at least 320,000 veterans are saddled with student loans, and more than 11% are in default. Despite improvements for defrauded students under the Biden administration, Wofford said it was head-scratching that more applications for relief haven't been granted when it's clear that the schools in question were fraudulent. Some of these schools even remain entitled to federal funding. "There's enough government evidence about some schools that they need to start cutting schools off," she said. "Why is that school still eligible for federal student aid? Why are they still allowed to get GI Bill [funds]?" The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

Even for veterans who've gotten their student loans forgiven, problems remain. David Reyasbautista, who served in the marines from 1999 to 2003, also went to a school owned by Corinthian Colleges, which he said left him worse off. Reyasbautista, 43, believed his education would lead to a position at one of America's largest car companies. "They said, 'You'll hear from Chevrolet, Ford and Dodge,'" he said. "I wanted to make my kids proud." Reyesbautista, who now lives in Riverside, California, has six children. But after he graduated, he couldn't even land a job at a local mechanic shop. "Nobody would hire me," he said. "They would look at my certificate and laugh."

