What to watch today: Dow set to bounce, helped by gains in J&J shares on split plans

The U.S. bond market opened back up Friday after the Veterans Day holiday, with the 10-year Treasury yield flat, following this week's gains after hot inflation data. The government is out with its Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey at 10 a.m. ET. JOLTS in September is expected to show employment vacancies dropping to 10.2 million after the prior month's 10.4 million, fueled by record quits .

Alibaba (BABA) and JD.com (JD) racked up around $139 billion of sales across their platforms on China's Singles Day shopping event, setting a record . Singles Day was slightly more muted this year as Chinese tech companies continued to face scrutiny from regulators and Chinese President Xi Jinping 's push for so-called common prosperity. (CNBC)

Lordstown Motors (RIDE) plummeted 10% in premarket trading on Friday after the company reported another quarter with no revenue. Lordstown said it plans to produce and deliver its Endurance truck in the third quarter of 2022. The company's loss per share was narrower than expected in its most recent quarter, according to Refinitiv. BTIG also downgraded Lordstown Motors to neutral from buy.

WM Technology (MAPS) was 16% lower in premarket trading on Friday after missing on the top and bottom lines of its quarterly results. WM Technology's fourth-quarter guidance also came in under expectations.

Nvidia fell slightly in premarket trading on Friday after Wedbush downgraded Nvidia to neutral from outperform on valuation. The Wedbush analyst is struggling to justify Nvidia trading 55x the firm's 2024 numbers.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) ticked lower in premarket trading on Friday after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to sell from neutral, citing a weakening IT spending environment in late 2021 and early 2022. The Wall Street firm cut its price target to $14 per share from $16 per share.

Blink Charging (BLNK) rose 5% in premarket trading on Friday as investors cheered strong third-quarter revenue. The company reported $6.4 million in revenue, well ahead of the $4.7 million expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

Caesars Entertainment (CZR) rose in premarket trading on Friday after B Riley Securities initiated coverage of Caesars Entertainment with a buy rating and a $191 per share price target.

Warby Parker fell in premarket trading on Friday after the company reported wider-than-expected losses as direct listing costs offset 32% sales growth. Warby's net loss for the three-month period ended Sept. 30 widened to $91.1 million, or $1.45 per share, compared with a loss of $41.6 million, or 78 cents a share, a year earlier.