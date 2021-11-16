What to watch today: Stocks set to rise with shoppers undeterred by higher prices

BY THE NUMBERS

Rackspace Technology (RXT) beat estimates by a penny a share, with quarterly earnings of 25 cents per share. The cloud computing company's revenue also topped Wall Street forecasts. It was Rackspace's eighth consecutive quarter of revenue growth, and the company said it was well-positioned in a booming market. Shares surged 8.3% in the premarket. Axon Enterprise (AXON) soared 23.5 % in premarket trading, after the maker of Tasers, body cameras and other public safety equipment reported much-better-than-expected sales and revenue for its latest quarter. Royalty Pharma (RPRX) rallied 7.8% in premarket trading, following news that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) took a new $475 million stake in the drug royalty purchaser. Advance Auto Parts (AAP) earned $3.21 per share for its latest quarter, beating the $2.87 a share consensus estimate. The auto parts retailer beat on revenue and other key metrics. Advance Auto said it was seeing higher-than-expected inflation headwinds, however, and the stock fell 2% in premarket action. Diageo (DEO) rose 2.4% in premarket trading after it issued stronger-than-expected profit and sales guidance for 2023 through 2025, reversing the spirits maker's prior stance of abandoning specific numerical guidance. Autoliv (ALV) rallied 4.4% in the premarket, following the announcement of a new stock repurchase program of up to $1.5 billion. The maker of automotive safety systems also updated its growth target, expecting 4% to 6% growth per year in 2024 and beyond.

