Women are leading the way in the 'Great Resignation.' Here's what it means for employers and job seekers

The "Great Resignation" is well underway, with women leading the charge.

A record 4.4 million people quit their jobs in September, and 4.3 million did so in August, according to the Labor Department.

It was women saying "I quit" more so than men, according to data from payroll provider Gusto, which serves small and medium-sized businesses. In August, the gender gap hit the widest it has been since the firm began tracking in January 2020, with the quit rate for women 1.1 percentage point higher than men's. The gap narrowed to 1 percentage point in September and 0.81 percentage points in October.

Meanwhile, there will also be an exodus of corporate leaders, middle managers and individual contributors in 2022, a Qualtrics survey of nearly 14,000 full-time employees from 27 countries found. Sixty-three percent of women said they intended to stay at their company, down from 71% in 2021. Meanwhile, 67% of men said they'll remain, down from 70% in 2021.

Some women may be quitting to pursue better opportunities and higher pay. Some may simply be burned out. Others have child- or elder-care issues.

"This pandemic has been particularly difficult for women at jobs, who also need to care for families," said Luke Pardue, an economist at Gusto.

"They have been the ones who have needed to take that step back in their professional lives in order to meet their family's responsibilities."

To be sure, women have born the brunt of those responsibilities during the Covid-19 pandemic, spending 20 hours a week on caregiving and housework last year, McKinsey & Company and LeanIn.org found in their 2020 Women in the Workplace report.