Dead Roombas, stranded packages and delayed exams: How the AWS outage wreaked havoc across the U.S.

Packages move along a conveyor at an Amazon fulfillment center on Cyber Monday in Robbinsville, New Jersey, U.S., on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.

Robotic vacuum cleaners couldn't be summoned. Whole Foods orders were suddenly canceled. Parts of Amazon's mammoth retail operation slowed to a standstill.

Amazon Web Services, the leading provider of cloud infrastructure technology for businesses large and small, was hit with a historic, hours-long outage on Tuesday. Popular websites and heavily-used services were knocked offline, angering users and underscoring the severity of problems that can arise from having so much economic activity reliant on technology from just a few vendors.

AWS controlled 33% of the global cloud infrastructure market in the second quarter, according to Synergy Research Group, followed by Microsoft at 20% and Google at 10%. Revenue at AWS jumped 39% in the third quarter from a year earlier to $16.1 billion, outpacing growth of 15% across all of Amazon.

Tuesday's outage began around 11 a.m. ET and was mostly resolved by Tuesday night. Amazon confirmed that service issues with AWS' main US-East-1 region, located in Northern Virginia, were causing problems for its warehouse and delivery network. The company hasn't said what caused the outage.

Fulfillment center and delivery operations were brought to a standstill in some pockets of the U.S., Amazon said. The outage took down internal apps used to scan packages and load delivery routes, according to workers' posts in Facebook groups and a notice sent to drivers that was viewed by CNBC.

Workers were told to stand by in break rooms and loading areas, and an Amazon driver tweeted a video of a co-worker performing karaoke in a warehouse.

Whole Foods, which Amazon acquired for $13.7 billion in 2017, canceled orders for some users in affected areas, offering refunds as a consolation. Amazon Flex drivers, contractors who make deliveries using their own vehicles, were promised pay after being sent home because shifts were unavailable, according to a notice from Amazon.

The AWS snafu crippled Amazon's retail operations at a particularly inconvenient time. The company is in the middle of peak season, when it's hit with a flurry of orders from holiday shoppers. Third-party merchants, who make up more than half of all retail volume sold on Amazon, rely on a few weeks at the end of the year for an outsized percentage of their annual sales.

Joe Stefani, an Amazon seller in Chicago, said his business, Desert Cactus, couldn't get inventory into the company's warehouses due to the outage. Stefani said Amazon handles 90% of his company's orders, shipping products to customers from its fulfillment centers.

Sellers like Stefani weren't able to access Seller Central, an internal system Amazon uses to manage customer orders. That meant Stefani was unable to print out shipping labels that are required for any shipments sent to Amazon warehouses.

"We could not send in at least 10,000 to 12,000 items," ranging from NBA lanyards to NHL merchandise, Stefani said. "It will end up costing us money in the long run."

Other major web services and infrastructure companies have seen significant outages this year. Fastly, whose technology helps companies speed the delivery of digital content to consumers, experienced an outage in June that took down major websites like Amazon, the New York Times and Hulu. In October, Facebook suffered its worst outage since 2008 due to a configuration issue.

Amazon has had its own disruptions in the recent past. AWS experienced an outage in November 2020, when problems with a service called Kinesis brought down a host of websites. This time the damage was more widespread, affecting businesses of all shapes and sizes.