Resuming student loan payments may put economic recovery at risk, senators say

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., are warning the Biden administration that restarting student loan payments in February could drag down the economic recovery.

The senators also repeated their call on President Joe Biden to cancel the debt.

In March 2020 – almost two years ago now – the U.S. Department of Education offered the millions of Americans with student loans the option of pressing the pause button on their bills. Close to 90% of borrowers accepted.

"Prior to the COVID-19 payments pause, student loan borrowers paid an average of $393 per month toward their student loans," the senators wrote, along with Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., in a letter to the White House on Wednesday.

"These payments hurt individual families and the economy as a whole and will have a significant negative effect if the administration ends the payment pause as scheduled." (That reprieve is slated to end on Jan. 31.)

Those in support of beginning payments again point out that joblessness among younger people is close to pre-pandemic levels and extending the pause is only delaying the inevitable.

"Unemployment rates have normalized," said Mark Kantrowitz, a higher education expert. "Delinquency rates are better now than they were before the pandemic.

"Why is there a need for a further extension?"

Meanwhile, there are people with student debt who faced little or no economic hardship during the pandemic, said Scott Buchanan, executive director of the Student Loan Servicing Alliance, a trade group for loan servicing companies and their affiliates.

For those, Buchanan said, "the suspension has really just extended the term of their loan so they will pay off their loan several years later than they would have otherwise."