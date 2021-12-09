Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer calls paid leave 'one of the most important planks' in Build Back Better

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., outside the Senate Chambers of the Capitol on Dec. 7, 2021.

The Senate will soon consider whether to implement a plan for a federal paid family and medical leave as part of the Build Back Better bill.

Advocates are campaigning tirelessly to try to ensure the issue does not wind up on the chopping block as lawmakers negotiate to get the package passed.

Their efforts were rewarded on Thursday, when Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., expressed his support for the proposal.

"One of the most important planks in our proposal is paid leave," Schumer said during a media briefing hosted by Paid Leave for All, a national campaign of organizations fighting for paid family and medical leave.

"We're here to say that we are fighting very hard to get national comprehensive paid leave in the Build Back Better," Schumer said.

Schumer's support follows efforts paid leave advocates have made to publicly lobby him on the issue.

After the proposal was dropped from the initial framework of the bill passed by the House in late October, families campaigned for the issue in Schumer's own Brooklyn, New York, neighborhood of Park Slope.

In early December, more than 750 New York-area community organizations and leaders, including Schumer's own rabbi, sent him a letter advocating for the proposal.